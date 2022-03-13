Klaytn Price Down 3% This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $40.77 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.33 or 0.06600019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,232.55 or 1.00155832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,889,029 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

