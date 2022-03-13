Analysts Anticipate Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) will report ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Quoin Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

