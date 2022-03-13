Zacks: Analysts Expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athersys.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Athersys stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,283. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

