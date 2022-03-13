NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.33 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.270 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $6.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.36. The company had a trading volume of 195,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.49. NICE has a one year low of $209.23 and a one year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

