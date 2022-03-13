Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

VNT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,715. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

