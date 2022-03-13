Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Clarivate by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

