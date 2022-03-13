Impossible Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,380.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $2.94 million and $9,380.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.85 or 0.06603304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.98 or 1.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

