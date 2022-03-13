Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Duluth from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.96. 208,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $384.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Duluth by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Duluth by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

