NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.33 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.270 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,504. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $209.23 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.49.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NICE by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

