AllSafe Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $82,447.50 and $14.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022168 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

