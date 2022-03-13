Phantasma Price Hits $0.94 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $97.57 million and $1.51 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,134.68 or 0.99842027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.98 or 0.00265288 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

