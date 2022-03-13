EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.580-$2.660 EPS.

EPAM stock traded up $11.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $504.20.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,773,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

