The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,771. The company has a market capitalization of $677.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

