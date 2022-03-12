The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.
NYSE:GEO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,771. The company has a market capitalization of $677.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The GEO Group (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
