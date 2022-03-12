IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. IRIDEX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.22. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IRIDEX by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRIX. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

