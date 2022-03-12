Lido DAO Token Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00006373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $259.07 million and $6.69 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

