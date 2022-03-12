Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Announces Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 1,758,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.04. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Geron by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Geron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Geron by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Geron by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

