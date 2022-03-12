AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 129,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,150. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

