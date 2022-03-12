AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 129,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,150. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
