PAID Network (PAID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.30 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and approximately $211,633.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.84 or 0.06601760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,154.34 or 0.99924141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041851 BTC.

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

