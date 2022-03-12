Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Bioventus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bioventus stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 339,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,085. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -279.40. Bioventus has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

