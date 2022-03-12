Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

