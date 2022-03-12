Analysts Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.41. Aviat Networks reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,868. The stock has a market cap of $300.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.89. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $6,298,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4,627.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.