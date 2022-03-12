The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.130 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $677.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,051 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

