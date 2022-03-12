Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. 90,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. Integer has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. Integer’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

