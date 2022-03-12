Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.85 billion-$15.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.10 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of BAX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,832,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

