Arqma Hits Market Capitalization of $291,233.39 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $291,233.39 and approximately $3,695.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,133.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.42 or 0.06624473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00273854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.86 or 0.00750918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00067952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.79 or 0.00484985 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00387643 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,658,052 coins and its circulating supply is 12,613,509 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

