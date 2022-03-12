Sentinel (DVPN) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.71 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $40.71 million and $682,205.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,048,285,955 coins and its circulating supply is 7,354,948,535 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.