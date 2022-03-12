SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.89.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 49,822 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 163,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $4,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

