PIN (PIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.16 or 0.06605880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.09 or 1.00002350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00041772 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

