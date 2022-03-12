Lethean Achieves Market Capitalization of $633,141.97 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $633,141.97 and $238.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lethean has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,130.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.11 or 0.06626855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00273667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.53 or 0.00750146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00067921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00482136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00386992 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTHNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.