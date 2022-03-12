Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.000-$17.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $559.75.

POOL traded down $9.98 on Friday, hitting $442.10. 220,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,298. Pool has a 52 week low of $331.60 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Pool by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 1,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Pool by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

