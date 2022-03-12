Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Decreases By 63.3%

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.23) to €12.75 ($13.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (Get Rating)

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.