Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Decreases By 63.3%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.23) to €12.75 ($13.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

