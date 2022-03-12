Harvest Finance Achieves Market Cap of $57.81 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $57.81 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $86.06 or 0.00220536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 688,621 coins and its circulating supply is 671,718 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

