Xuez (XUEZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,874.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Xuez has a market cap of $50,257.40 and $53,874.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Xuez Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,247,211 coins and its circulating supply is 4,280,777 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

