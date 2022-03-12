The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NNWWF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get North West alerts:

NNWWF traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $29.29. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248. North West has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.