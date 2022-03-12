Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.82.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 736,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.