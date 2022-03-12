L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Update

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 13th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of LBGUF stock remained flat at $$53.00 during trading hours on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00.

L E LundbergfÃ¶retagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells printing paper, paperboard, and sawn timber products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Equity Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen. The company offers printing paper for magazines, product catalogs, direct advertising, books, and newspapers; and solid board and folding boxboards primarily for use as consumer packaging materials.

