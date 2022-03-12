Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Drops By 57.1%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILPMY remained flat at $$1.65 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

About Permanent TSB Group (Get Rating)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

