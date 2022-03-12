DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $45.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010727 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,646,069 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

