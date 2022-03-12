Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPN. B. Riley reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.18.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 286,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,793. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

