MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $380,000.

NYSE:MMD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. 38,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

