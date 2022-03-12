Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

