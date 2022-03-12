THEKEY (TKY) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,176.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.84 million and $7,176.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 753.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.