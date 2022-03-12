Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 217.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. TheStreet cut Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 490,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.77. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.