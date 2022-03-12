US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. 2,319,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.64.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

