Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the February 13th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JPC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 446,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

