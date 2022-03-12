Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Down 75.9% in February

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 167.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of EVG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 41,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

