Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declines By 60.3%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $12,699,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after purchasing an additional 284,364 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 273,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.42. 389,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,662. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

