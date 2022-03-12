Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. 104,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,594. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cambium Networks by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

