renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.10

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $316,772.04 and approximately $12,319.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.23 or 0.06588110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.66 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041791 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

