US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.43. 2,319,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. CL King started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

